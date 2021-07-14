SFW Capital Partners Completes Majority Investment in Global Search Intelligence Leader Captify

As Advertisers Put Privacy First, Company Poised for Further Global Growth with Search Data-Driven Platform

RYE, N.Y., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SFW Capital Partners, LP ("SFW") today announced that it has completed a majority investment in Captify Technologies Ltd. ("Captify"), a "privacy-first" search technology leader. Captify's Cookieless Search Intelligence builds dynamic audiences and delivers real-time consumer insights from 40 billion-plus monthly search events that global brands and advertising agencies use to power their programmatic media and marketing strategies. Existing investors, including management, will be reinvesting a portion of their proceeds into the company. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in London, Captify is the only privacy-centric, first-party, search data ecosystem. Without reliance on third-party cookies, Captify is the largest independent processor of search data outside of Google. It was built on the foundation of the "open web" through direct integrations with the world's leading publishers and e-commerce providers. Captify's Search Intelligence Platform leverages a proprietary semantic engine that collects and connects search data and contextual signals over time and has been honed over the past decade, offering insights that are higher in intent and more granular than other platforms.

Far ahead of industry changes, the latest evolution of Captify's platform includes a unique cookieless, search-powered offering that allows advertisers to seamlessly transition to a consumer privacy-focused, cookieless future. Captify's unique search intent-based platform has made it a trusted partner for all six major media agency holding groups and an integral component of the digital marketing strategies of more than 800 leading brands, including Fortune 500 companies such as Disney, Unilever, eBay, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Nestle, GSK, Uber, Mars, P&G, Sony and Toyota.

"We are very excited to partner with Captify co-founder and CEO Dominic Joseph and his team in supporting the growth of the most powerful search intent data-driven marketing solution serving the open web," said Omair Sarwar, Partner at SFW. "Captify delivers higher performance than alternative solutions, all while focused on ensuring consumer privacy. The combination of this remarkable value proposition and the recent launch of its self-serve platform underpins a very strong historical annual growth rate that we will look to accelerate going forward."

"SFW Capital came to us with a unique advantage in understanding data-driven business models, with deep domain expertise in the search data ecosystem," said Joseph. "As the global advertising industry prepares to put privacy first and advertisers actively shift their dependencies away from Google, Captify is uniquely positioned to deliver intent-based advertising from search data. More importantly, to do so in the most privacy-centric way and in support of the open web. We are forging a new era of advertising for everyone-the consumer, the advertiser and the publisher. The team at SFW recognizes the huge global market opportunity that we are in prime position to capture. This, along with SFW's history of investments in founder-led businesses, gives us great confidence that they are the right partner for our next stage of growth."

SFW has a long history of investing in information and data-centric software businesses including GLG, a leading global information platform that provides insights for knowledge professionals; AGDATA, a leading provider of sales and marketing data for the agricultural sector; and MD Buyline, a leading provider of sophisticated healthcare analytics and supply chain spend intelligence.

About SFW Capital Partners, LP

SFW Capital Partners is a specialized private equity firm that invests in leading Information, Software, Industrial and Healthcare Technology companies. These companies, which include providers of information, software, instrumentation, laboratory products, and related solutions, provide a high return on investment to their customers and can serve a wide variety of end-markets. Our principals' 25+ years of investing in and experience with relevant business models, technologies, competitive dynamics and service requirements gives us confidence in our ability to support management teams in growing their companies and building value. For more information, visit? www.sfwcap.com .

About Captify Technologies

Captify is the leading Search Intelligence Platform for the open web and the largest independent holder of first-party search data outside of Google, connecting the real-time searches from over 2 billion devices globally. Its Search Intelligence technology powers omnichannel programmatic advertising and real-time insights for the world's biggest brands, such as Disney, Unilever, eBay, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Nestle, GSK, Uber, Mars, P&G, Sony and Toyota-without reliance on third-party cookies. Captify brings brands more customers, publishers greater yield and consumers the most relevant digital experiences.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419421/SFW_Capital_Partners_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573376/Captify_Logo.jpg