Cyient Introduces New Gender-Neutral Parental Leave Policy Globally

HYDERABAD, India, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and technology solutions company, today announced a 12-week gender-neutral parental leave policy across its offices globally. Cyient employees, including birth and adoptive parents of any gender, can take up to 12 weeks of paid time off at full pay following the birth or adoption of their child.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. PNSV Narasimham, President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Cyient,said, "We are always striving toward making Cyient a great place to work. In line with our Values FIRST philosophy, we keep innovating our practices and policies to foster an inclusive culture and empower our associates with a better work-life balance. This policy will help new parents spend quality time with their families."

Cyient's new parental leave policy will make a significant difference in countries where mandated parental leave policies are not sufficient for new parents or they do not apply to primary and secondary caregivers.

Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient, said, "Building an inclusive culture needs inclusive policies and practices. As a parent and a member of the global tech industry, I vouch for policies that challenge gender stereotypes and celebrate diversity. I am confident our gender-neutral policy will empower all new parents globally at Cyient and provide a better opportunity to share childcare responsibilities."

This policy applies to all Cyient employees globally, effective immediately.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical technology and healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial products, and energy and utilities.

