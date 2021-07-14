

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Limited (INFY) on Wednesday reported net profit of $704 million or $0.17 per share in the first quarter, up from $558 million or $0.13 per share in the same quarter a year ago, particularly helped by higher revenues at Financial Services and Retail business segments.



On average seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter grew 21.2% to $3.782 billion from $3.121 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $3.69 billion.



