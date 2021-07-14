

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices increased at a steady pace in June, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices increased 2.7 percent year-on-year in June, the same rate as posted in May. The June rate was revised up from 2.6 percent estimated initially.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, came in at 2.5 percent annually, faster than the 2.4 percent increase seen in May. According to the flash estimate published on June 29, the HICP inflation was 2.4 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, the CPI inflation held steady at 0.5 percent. Monthly inflation was revised up from 0.4 percent.



The HICP gained 0.5 percent on month, unchanged from the previous month but up from the 0.4 percent estimated previously.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de