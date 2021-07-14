CEO Sharon Cunningham will relocate to Boston to lead the transatlantic expansion and commercial strategy of the company

Shorla Pharma Limited ('Shorla'), a specialty pharmaceutical company, has announced its arrival in the United States locating a base in Boston's innovative Cambridge biotech cluster.

Founded in Ireland, Shorla specializes in developing innovative oncology drugs, with a focus on orphan and pediatric cancers, and is rapidly building its U.S. team, headquartered in Cambridge, MA. The company has an advanced pipeline of oncology products to treat a number of unmet patient needs.

"It's an honor to bring Shorla's life-changing treatments to patients in the U.S.," said Sharon Cunningham, CEO and Co-founder of Shorla Pharma. "This is an important step in our commercialization planning. As a company breaking new ground in the treatment of cancers, with our first product targeted for launch later in the year, we believe now is the right time to establish our U.S. operations."

Cunningham is relocating from Ireland as Shorla prepares to launch its first U.S. product, SH-111, a treatment for children with T-cell Leukemia. The company's development pipeline also includes a drug for treating breast and ovarian cancers, and an oral solution developed to treat patients with glioblastoma who have difficulty swallowing.

"The United States is one of our priority markets and this move underscores Shorla's commitment to the market, establishing its commercial presence in an area with an abundance of talent," said Shorla board member Tracy Woody.

Cunningham will be joining recently appointed Chief Commercial Officer Nicholas Holsman at the Cambridge, MA office. Holsman is a U.S. industry veteran with lengthy experience in nurturing the growth of young biotech companies.

"At Shorla, we are proud to be building our commercial organization in such an innovative location. Cambridge, MA affords us the opportunity to work closely with some of the most talented people in our industry and is an excellent location from which to support patients in need across the United States," said Holsman.

About Shorla Pharma Ltd

Established in 2018 by Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan, Shorla Pharma Ltd is a privately held, Ireland- and U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company with an advanced pipeline of innovative oncology drugs for women's, orphan and pediatric cancers. The company concentrates on indications where existing treatments are limited, in shortage or inadequate for the target population. Shorla's growing portfolio brings accessible, affordable and life-saving treatments to patients, delivering a major contribution to patient care. For further information, please visit www.shorlapharma.com.

