CARFAX Canada Service Retention Program Helps Dealerships Keep Customers for a Lifetime

CARFAX Canada, the country's leader in vehicle history and valuation, announces the launch of a new service retention program called CARFAX for Life. The program is proven to help dealerships increase customer loyalty and drive repeat business in their service bays. The program does this by leveraging the consumer-trusted CARFAX Canada brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005135/en/

CARFAX Canada Service Retention Program Helps Dealerships Keep Customers for a Lifetime.

When a dealership signs up for CARFAX for Life, their customers get a free Vehicle History Report (VHR) for as long as they own their vehicle (an $84/year value). The VHR is accessed through the customer's Car Care account, a free consumer-facing tool CARFAX Canada launched earlier this year. Customers get vehicle-specific email reminders and notifications from Car Care that direct them back to their chosen dealership when recommended oil changes, tire rotations and other services are due.

CARFAX for Life and Car Care work together to help dealers increase service revenue, build customer loyalty and boost their online reputation. When dealerships help make vehicle maintenance easier for their customers it can be a substantial revenue opportunity: CARFAX Canada found that over 80% of car owners would return to the same service bay for more of their vehicle maintenance, trust the dealership more and have a better overall experience.

"We're thrilled to introduce CARFAX for Life to Canadian dealerships as it works so well with the recently launched Car Care to drive service bay business and help Canadians take better car of their cars," shares Mark Rousseau, President and GM of CARFAX Canada. "It helps dealers create ongoing engagement with their customers. We know this is important because our research has shown that among used car buyers who service at a dealership and over half buy their next used vehicle there."

"CARFAX for Life has been a great addition to our dealership," shares Heather Henderson, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Sutherland Honda in Fredericton, New Brunswick. "The extra insight into our clients' trends has been beneficial to both our service and sales teams, and the dashboard is also very user friendly, which is a huge bonus for everyone involved. The program has definitely surprised us with fantastic results!"

To learn more about CARFAX for Life, dealers can call their CARFAX Canada rep at 1.866.835.8612 or visit our Customer Support Portal.

About CARFAX Canada

CARFAX Canada, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), is Canada's definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, appraisal and valuation. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers and sellers to make informed decisions. CARFAX Canada is dedicated to transparency and is trusted to provide vehicle history and valuation information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies. www.carfax.ca

Connect with CARFAX Canada on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005135/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Brittney McKee, Marketing Communications Brand Manager at CARFAX Canada

bmckee@carfax.ca

+1.226.680.1712