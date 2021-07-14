Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021
WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Stuttgart
14.07.21
15:14 Uhr
0,826 Euro
-0,002
-0,24 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2021 | 15:41
76 Leser
Linas Agro Group plans to close the KG Group acquisition transaction this week

AB Linas Agro Group has received permission from the Lithuanian Competition Council to implement the concentration by acquiring controlling stakes in AB Kauno Grudai, AB KaišiadoriuPaukštynas, AB Vilniaus Paukštynas and the related companies. The acquisition documents of the companies are planned to be signed on July 15, and thus one of the largest business acquisitions in Lithuania will be completed.

"The transaction is truly big, we expect to complete it on Thursday, July 15, and will be able to provide more information on this acquisition and its prospects July 16", says Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group.

About AB Linas Agro Group

AB Linas Agro Group, together with its subsidiaries makes the Group of Companies established in 1991 and operates in four countries - Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine. All companies within the Group employ more than 2,100 people. The companies of the Group produce, handle and merchandise agricultural and food products, also provide products and services for farming. AB Linas Agro Group's consolidated revenue for the nine months of the financial year 2020/2021 amounted to EUR 712 million, gross profit was EUR 29.2 million. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 17.1 million.

For additional information please contact:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
