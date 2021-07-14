Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Appoints Amos Hedt as Chief Business Strategy Officer

Well-established research professional with expertise in early-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development

Company driving advancement of proprietary image-guided alpha-particle radiotherapies designed to optimize treatment, improve efficacy, and minimize the toxicity associated with many other cancer drugs

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Amos Hedt as its Chief Business Strategy Officer.

"With our continued focus on driving the advancement of our clinical programs, welcoming Amos to the Viewpoint leadership team is a timely and synergistic addition to the Company. His perspective and specialized expertise in theranostics and radiopharmaceuticals will be a valuable asset as we work to advance our targeted alpha-particle therapies for the diagnosis and treatment of multiple oncology indications with significant unmet medical need," commented Frances Johnson MD, CEO of Viewpoint.

Mr. Hedt is an experienced research professional with over 20 years in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and a comprehensive understanding of all stages of drug research, development, and product innovation. He has extensive experience and knowledge managing clinical projects with a concentration in early-stage drug development specializing in theranostics, radiopharmaceuticals, mAbs, and vaccines.

Mr. Hedt added, "Radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics are rapidly growing areas of interest in oncology therapeutics. Viewpoint's proprietary lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents have demonstrated promising potential in improving efficacy and minimizing toxicity in a number of exciting therapeutic areas. The Company's management team consists of renowned leaders in the space, and I am honored to join the Viewpoint team and help advance the development of these important oncology theranostics."

Mr. Hedt joins the Viewpoint team having most recently served as the Founder and Principal Consultant at Cedalion, a strategic consulting and contract research practice specializing in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic industries, working to provide strategic development plans, analysis of database and literature, and insight into the competitive landscape for an optimized approach to novel developments. Prior to that, he served as Head of Clinical Development and Strategy for Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing theranostics for the diagnosis and therapy of cancer, where he played a vital role in the design and implementation of clinical trial programs that drove research and development strategies and advancements. Additionally, Mr. Hedt served as Senior Director, Clinical Operations for Patrys Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of an entirely new type of product for the treatment of cancer - natural human antibodies. He also held a variety of roles at CSL Ltd., an Australian multinational specialty biotechnology company that researches, develops, manufactures, and markets products to treat and prevent severe human medical conditions.

Mr. Hedt received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychophysiology and Psychology from the Swinburne University of Technology and completed his Graduate and Postgraduate training in the History and Philosophy of Science at the University of Melbourne.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

