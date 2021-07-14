The 2nd International Industrial and Energy Internet Innovation and Development Conference was held from July 9 to 10 in Wenzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005652/en/

The 2nd International Industrial and Energy Internet Innovation and Development Conference was held from July 9 to 10 in Wenzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over 700 people including academicians, experts and scholars from universities or scientific research institutes, representatives of international organizations and industry associations, and government officials attended the opening ceremony, sharing their insights on building smart grids and promoting the energy revolution.

At the ceremony, the Oujiang Consensus was reached, several products were launched and a total of 18 projects were signed.

The conference also included 6 parallel forums and an expo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005652/en/

Contacts:

Liu Huanzhen

Email: 448400864@qq.com