Lyxor International Asset Management: Index Switch MSCI JAPAN

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 28-32, Place de la Gare L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - LYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF (the « Sub-Fund ») Shares Classes ISIN Codes LYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc LU1646359452 LYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to EUR - Acc LU1646359965 LYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to EUR - Dist LU1646360542 LYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc LU1646359619 LYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc LU1646359882 LYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to CHF - Acc LU1646360039

Amendment to the Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document of the Sub-Funds

Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest Prospectus of the Company.

Luxembourg, june 15, 2021,

Dear Shareholders,

We hereby inform you that the following changes, as described in the present notice, will be effective at the opening of July 15, 2021 (the "Effective Date") in relation to the Sub-Fund.

Hence, from the date hereof: I. Change of the Index

The Index will change as specified in the following table:

Previous Index New Index JPX-Nikkei 400 Net Total Return Index MSCI Japan Select ESG Rating and Trend Leaders Net Total Return Index

The aim of this change is to provide the Shareholders with an exposure to the New Index that grants an exposure to large and mid cap stocks, across the Japanese market, issued by companies with robust Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings.

The New Index is an equity index, calculated, maintained and published by MSCI Limited.

A full description of the New Index and its construction methodology and information on the composition and respective weightings of the New Index components are available on the index provider's website at https://www.msci.com and in the Prospectus. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A full description of the New Index and its construction methodology and information on the composition and respective weightings of the New Index components are available on the index provider's website at https://www.msci.com and in the Prospectus.

