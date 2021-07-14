Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2021

14 July 2021

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2021

YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholder,

SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2021

I report on the company's results for the six months to 30 April 2021, which reflect the ongoing impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on our business. In accordance with the Government lockdown measures, the hotel was required to close from 5 November 2020 to 2 December 2020. The hotel reopened with Tier restrictions being applied from that date up to 5 January 2021. A further lockdown was introduced from 6 January 2021 up until the 8 March 2021. The hotel was able to serve customers outdoors from 12 April 2021, but the hotel was not allowed to open for guests to stay until 17 May 2021, but with restrictions. These restrictions are now expected to end on 19 July 2021.

The total turnover for the six-month period to 30 April 2021 was £185,579 compared to £1,177,033 for the same period the previous year, a decrease of 84.23% (compared to a decrease in the six months to 30 April 2020 of 24.24%).

The gross profit percentage for the period was 0.72% lower than in the six months to 30 April 2020 and staff costs (excluding grants received for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme) decreased by 36.1% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2020 (4.8% increase in the half year to 30 April 2020).

Overheads decreased by 34.66% (10.93% decrease in the half year ended 30 April 2020).

Advantage was taken during the periods of closure to refurbish some bathrooms with walk in showers, to refresh the decoration of bedrooms and to commence repairs to some of the roof areas.

There is an increase in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2021 to £383,183 compared to £276,850 for the half year to 30 April 2020.

The Board and the management of the company in monitoring cash resources have reviewed and taken advantage of appropriate sources of finance available from both central and local Government.

All action required, by Government and the relevant guidance issued, has been taken to enable the hotel to re-open fully for business on 19 July 2021.

The Board wishes to express its thanks to the management and staff of the hotel for their co-operation and efforts during these exceptional circumstances and the Hydro team look forward to welcoming new and returning guests in this our 126th year of operation.

Yours sincerely,

Graeme C King, MA, CA

13 July 2021



STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2021 Half year to Half year to Year ended 30 April 2021 30 April 2020 31 October 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ TURNOVER 185,579 1,177,033 2,233,068 OPERATING LOSS (385,397) (281,909) (179,382) INTEREST RECEIVABLE 2,214 5,059 7,370 INTEREST PAYABLE - - (2,354) LOSS BEFORE TAXATION (383,183) (276,850) (174,366) TAXATION - - 35,077 LOSS FOR PERIOD £(383,183) £(276,850) £(139,289) (Loss) per share (63.86)p (46.14)p (23.21)p

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 APRIL 2021 30 April 2021 30 April 2020 31 October 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ FIXED ASSETS Tangible Assets 2,578,230 2,743,514 2,653,876 CURRENT ASSETS Stocks 24,474 30,719 27,899 Debtors 103,643 41,126 128,926 Investment - 6 month notice deposit account 200,325 200,658 200,000 Cash at bank and in hand 684,264 586,585 1,025,141 1,012,706 859,088 1,381,966 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year (326,396) (316,697) (388,609) NET CURRENT ASSETS 686,310 542,391 993,357 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,264,540 3,285,905 3,647,233 CREDITORS:

Amounts falling due after more than one year (240,000) - (240,000) PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES (110,147) (125,890) (109,657) NET ASSETS £2,914,393 £3,160,015 £3,297,576 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 600,000 600,000 600,000 Revaluation reserve 406,930 411,209 406,930 Profit and loss reserves 1,907,463 2,148,806 2,290,646 £2,914,393 £3,160,015 £3,297,576

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2021 Half year to Half year to Year ended 30 April 2021 30 April 2020 31 October 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1) (321,460) (387,801) (181,069) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2) (19,417) (79,200) (87,376)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds of new bank loans - - 240,000 Dividends paid - (54,000) (54,000) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (340,877) (521,001) (82,445) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 1,025,141 1,107,586 1,107,586 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD £684,264 £586,585 £1,025,141 RELATING TO: Cash at bank and in hand £684,264 £586,585 £1,025,141