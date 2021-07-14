Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021
PR Newswire
14.07.2021 | 16:52
Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2021

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2021

PR Newswire

London, July 14

14 July 2021

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2021

YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholder,

SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2021

I report on the company's results for the six months to 30 April 2021, which reflect the ongoing impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on our business. In accordance with the Government lockdown measures, the hotel was required to close from 5 November 2020 to 2 December 2020. The hotel reopened with Tier restrictions being applied from that date up to 5 January 2021. A further lockdown was introduced from 6 January 2021 up until the 8 March 2021. The hotel was able to serve customers outdoors from 12 April 2021, but the hotel was not allowed to open for guests to stay until 17 May 2021, but with restrictions. These restrictions are now expected to end on 19 July 2021.

The total turnover for the six-month period to 30 April 2021 was £185,579 compared to £1,177,033 for the same period the previous year, a decrease of 84.23% (compared to a decrease in the six months to 30 April 2020 of 24.24%).

The gross profit percentage for the period was 0.72% lower than in the six months to 30 April 2020 and staff costs (excluding grants received for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme) decreased by 36.1% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2020 (4.8% increase in the half year to 30 April 2020).

Overheads decreased by 34.66% (10.93% decrease in the half year ended 30 April 2020).

Advantage was taken during the periods of closure to refurbish some bathrooms with walk in showers, to refresh the decoration of bedrooms and to commence repairs to some of the roof areas.

There is an increase in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2021 to £383,183 compared to £276,850 for the half year to 30 April 2020.

The Board and the management of the company in monitoring cash resources have reviewed and taken advantage of appropriate sources of finance available from both central and local Government.

All action required, by Government and the relevant guidance issued, has been taken to enable the hotel to re-open fully for business on 19 July 2021.

The Board wishes to express its thanks to the management and staff of the hotel for their co-operation and efforts during these exceptional circumstances and the Hydro team look forward to welcoming new and returning guests in this our 126th year of operation.

Yours sincerely,
Graeme C King, MA, CA
13 July 2021

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2021
Half year toHalf year toYear ended
30 April 202130 April 202031 October 2020
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
£££
TURNOVER185,5791,177,0332,233,068
OPERATING LOSS(385,397)(281,909)(179,382)
INTEREST RECEIVABLE2,2145,0597,370
INTEREST PAYABLE--(2,354)
LOSS BEFORE TAXATION(383,183)(276,850)(174,366)
TAXATION--35,077
LOSS FOR PERIOD£(383,183)£(276,850)£(139,289)
(Loss) per share(63.86)p(46.14)p(23.21)p

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30 APRIL 2021
30 April 202130 April 202031 October 2020
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
£££
FIXED ASSETS
Tangible Assets2,578,2302,743,5142,653,876
CURRENT ASSETS
Stocks24,47430,71927,899
Debtors103,64341,126128,926
Investment - 6 month notice deposit account200,325200,658200,000
Cash at bank and in hand684,264586,5851,025,141
1,012,706859,0881,381,966
CREDITORS
Amounts falling due within one year(326,396)(316,697)(388,609)
NET CURRENT ASSETS686,310542,391993,357
TOTAL ASSETS LESS
CURRENT LIABILITIES3,264,5403,285,9053,647,233
CREDITORS:
Amounts falling due after more than one year		(240,000)-(240,000)
PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES(110,147)(125,890)(109,657)
NET ASSETS£2,914,393£3,160,015£3,297,576
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Called up share capital600,000600,000600,000
Revaluation reserve406,930411,209406,930
Profit and loss reserves1,907,4632,148,8062,290,646
£2,914,393£3,160,015£3,297,576

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2021
Half year to Half year toYear ended
30 April 202130 April 202031 October 2020
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
£££
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1)(321,460)(387,801)(181,069)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2) (19,417)(79,200)(87,376)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds of new bank loans--240,000
Dividends paid-(54,000)(54,000)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS(340,877)(521,001)(82,445)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD1,025,1411,107,5861,107,586
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD£684,264£586,585£1,025,141
RELATING TO:
Cash at bank and in hand£684,264£586,585£1,025,141

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2021
Half year toHalf year toYear ended
30 April 202130 April 202031 October 2020
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
£££
Note 1
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING
ACTIVITIES
Loss after tax(383,183)(276,850)(139,289)
Adjustments for:
Taxation--(35,077)
Depreciation93,40299,098200,723
Loss/(gain) on disposal of fixed assets3,550638(203)
Interest receivable(2,214)(5,059)(7,370)
OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES(288,445)(182,173)18,784
MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL
Decrease in stocks3,4256,4049,224
Decrease in debtors25,77387,97219,016
Decrease in creditors(62,213)(300,004)(209,249)
Income taxes paid--(18,844)
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES£(321,460)£(387,801)£(181,069)

Note 2

INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of tangible fixed assets(21,306)(83,607) (95,593)
Proceeds on disposal of tangible fixed assets-6 847
Interest received2,2145,059 7,370
Payment for other investments(325)(658) -
NET CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES£(19,417)£(79,200) £(87,376)

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
1The results are prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2020.

At the date of this report, there exists considerable uncertainty regarding the potential impact of the Coronavirus and the economic consequences, both within the U.K. and overseas, which may result from government policies to contain the spread. The duration and geographical extent of any possible lockdown or future government policies are unknown. Whilst we are unable to predict what the economic consequences may be and the impact on the company's future ability to continue trading, we have continued to use the going concern basis as appropriate in the preparation of these accounts.
2The earnings per share are based on a loss of £383,183 (2020 loss £276,850) being the loss on ordinary activities after taxation.
3The movement in retained Profit and loss Reserves and Revaluation Reserves from £2,697,576 at 31 October 2020 to £2,314,393 at 30 April 2021 includes the loss for the period and dividends of £Nil (2020: £54,000 paid in the period and £Nil accrued).
4No dividends were paid in the period and no accrual is included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2021 (2020: £Nil accrued).
5A copy of the interim report and accounts and the Chairman's statement thereto, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 13 July 2021, will be posted to all registered shareholders shortly thereafter.
6The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2020, on which the report of the auditor was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
7The company's auditor, Mazars LLP, has not reviewed these unaudited interim accounts.


Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
© 2021 PR Newswire
