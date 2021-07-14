Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2021, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets Residential Secure Income 0.90% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.89% Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 0.66% RIT Capital Partners 0.46% Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.33% Pershing Square Holdings 0.33% Total 3.57%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2021, the ten largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF 4.76% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 3.19% Vonovia 2.72% Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 2.39% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 2.18% Grainger 2.06% Secure Income REIT 1.85% WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold 1.55% GCP Student Living 1.51% iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 1.47% Total 23.68%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com