Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, July 14
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2021, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Residential Secure Income
|0.90%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.89%
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|0.66%
|RIT Capital Partners
|0.46%
|Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.33%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.33%
|Total
|3.57%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2021, the ten largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF
|4.76%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|3.19%
|Vonovia
|2.72%
|Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
|2.39%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|2.18%
|Grainger
|2.06%
|Secure Income REIT
|1.85%
|WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold
|1.55%
|GCP Student Living
|1.51%
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|1.47%
|Total
|23.68%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com