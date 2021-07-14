Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021
PR Newswire
14.07.2021 | 16:52
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 14

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2021, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
Residential Secure Income0.90%
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.89%
Pershing Square 5.5% 20220.66%
RIT Capital Partners0.46%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.33%
Pershing Square Holdings0.33%
Total3.57%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2021, the ten largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF4.76%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20243.19%
Vonovia2.72%
Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF2.39%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies2.18%
Grainger2.06%
Secure Income REIT1.85%
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold1.55%
GCP Student Living1.51%
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF1.47%
Total23.68%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
