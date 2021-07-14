Kaizen Announces Branding Evolution Amidst Record Growth

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Kaizen Analytix, an Atlanta-based data analytics and consulting firm, has just released an all-new branding evolution in which the company will now refer to itself as simply Kaizen. In addition to simplifying their name, Kaizen has also updated their overall look and feel for their company brand, as well as messaging - including a new tag line of "Find Your Zen".

"It was simply time for us to remove the perception that all we do is data analytics," stated CEO Krishna Arangode. "Our work extends from custom, prebuilt, and subscription-based analytics solutions, to providing API data, insights, transformation, cloud engineering, and more. Our vision is to become a valued consultative partner that uses data to help our client partners solve complicated scenarios and make informed decisions."

Kaizen's growth has been driven by client demand for not only data analysis but also for the insights behind the data and the recommendations that can maximize business performance. Kaizen will continue to use the Kaizen Analytix nomenclature as the descriptor for its data analytics practice but decided to simplify to Kaizen to reflect the growing diversity in services, products, and consulting that they are delivering for clients such as Toyota, Universal Parks and Resorts, Georgia Tech Athletics, Golf Now and many more.

"Kaizen (??) is the Japanese word for 'continuous improvement'," shares Chief Growth Officer Jeff Anderson. "Zen is internalized as Harmony and we believe that our combination of intuitive thinking coupled with data analysis that assists organizations in aligning resources with outcome creates an equilibrium, Harmony, that we articulate as 'Find Your Zen'. It is our belief that this will truly resonate with key client stakeholders and set Kaizen apart as the partner that assists our client partners not only know their story but to also enjoy that feeling of Harmony that comes with a well-aligned business strategy and resources".

About Kaizen

Kaizen is an insights, data, and consulting products and services company that provides clients unmatched speed to achieving business objectives. Working from client and industry data, Kaizen combines its advanced analytics solutions and secure suite of API data from KaizenDataLabs, with decades of proven subject matter expertise to deliver actionable and accessible insights across the value chain. For more information, visit http://www.kaizenanalytix.com.

