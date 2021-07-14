Litigation Practice Group Announces Launch of COVID Debt Relief Legal Assistance Program

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Litigation Practice Group (LPG) today announced the launch of a program focused on helping people who have found themselves in debt due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Even as the country reopens, many Americans are facing financial hardship through job loss or illness related to COVID, and many of the protections for debtors that were put into place in response to COVID are now being removed. LPG realizes that there are additional considerations for people in such a situation, and they need legal services specifically tailored to resolve debt that was induced by economic disruption mandated by the government in response to COVID.

As a result, LPG is assisting clients in resolving debt by using a two-tiered approach that first looks for remaining protections under state or federal law, and second looks to dispute debts that were incurred as a direct result of economic restrictions put into place in response to COVID. This program extends to all of LPG's practice areas. For example, if a client's debt mounted as a result of unemployment or underemployment due to mandated shut downs of an individual's place of work, various legal defenses to such debt can be presented in court in response to a collection action and either reduce or eliminate the obligation to pay.

LPG understands that dealing with debt can be a daunting process in any environment, but especially in one as unique and historic as the COVID pandemic. The consumer rights specialists at LPG are skilled at using existing statutes and legal precedents to eliminate debt. Their clients feel at ease knowing that they can rely on LPG to handle their lawsuit no matter how complicated the issues may be. Having an attorney assist you in resolving outstanding debt can make a world of difference in the amount and structure of your debt resolution.

ABOUT LITIGATION PRACTICE GROUP

Founded by attorneys with a combined 70 years of experience in representing debtors, LPG The nation's leading debt relief law firm for individual consumers in need of assistance with resolving their debt. LPG accepts clients nationwide using a network of attorneys licensed to practice in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. With a results-oriented approach and proven track record, their lawyers understand that dealing with legal issues relating to debt can be a daunting process, which is why they stand by you through the entire process. They strive to ensure that their legal services remain affordable and available to as many people as possible. They understand the importance of providing high levels of personalized service to all clients, irrespective of the size of the case. Having access to an attorney throughout the process of resolving your debt is crucial to ensuring that all of your rights are enforced and all of your creditors are forced to comply with laws designed to regulate the manner in which credit was issued and serviced.

