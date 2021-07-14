GoLearn Education, the leading innovator in Artificial Intelligence based personalised and student-centred teaching and learning, today announces that it has named Ms Nada Ali Reddha as its Strategic Board Advisor for GoLearn's expansion into the Middle East.

"I am very enthused that Nada has agreed to work with GoLearn as we expand into the Middle East," said Alex Mirza PgCert FRSA, Chairman Founder of GoLearn Education. "Her extensive experience in the Middle East and the education sector in particular, will be a key advantage in enabling GoLearn's expansion in the region."

Ms. Ali Reddha's career highlights include Founder Chairperson of SEED Group in UAE, member of Nama Women Advancement Establishment Executive Committee, Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) board member and member of SBWC Executive Committee. She also attends the Thinktank on Global Education at the Harvard School of Education Boston, US and has been an active participant of GESS Dubai.

Ms. Ali Reddha says, "I am proud and excited to be partnering with GoLearn as our region continues to focus on remote learning and pioneering EdTech solutions and I look forward to bringing this unique AI based English literacy solution to schools and educators across the United Arab Emirates and beyond."

GoLearn's expansion into the Middle East is a direct response to the increasing amount of interest from Governmental departments and education institutions in GoLearn's solution, plus the increased requirement and investment in education technology in the market.

Joe Jarrett, CEO of GoLearn, comments, "Our mission to improve literacy levels of students through our innovative EdTech solution isn't restricted to the shores of the UK. The huge amount of interest we have received from organisations in the region, Ms Ali Raddha's appointment, and our expansion into the Middle East is another positive step forward and further evidence of the fast-paced, global growth the company has experienced since our launch in 2020."

About GoLearn

GoLearn is a truly unique online teaching and learning solution developed by teachers and technology experts to address the key challenges facing the world of education. Their skills-based approach to English literacy and language is driving the step-change in education through the power of 'AI Pedagogy', providing schools with an all-in-one solution to support personalised and student-centred teaching and learning for improved outcomes and greater wellbeing. Since its launch in September 2020 GoLearn is now supporting educators in over 13 countries and is helping 1000's of students realise their potential.

