The study includes profiles of leading manufacturers (equipment, specifications, dealer network) and a detailed overview of investment projects in the plywood industry
Highlights
- Balance of plywood supply and demand in the Russian market
- Consumption structure and analysis of industries utilizing white and laminated, birch and coniferous plywood
- Production, exports and imports of plywood
- Industry risks
- Prices on the Russian and export markets
- Maps with location of plywood capacities in Russia
Key Topics Covered:
- Foreword
- Highlights
- Product characteristic
- Production and competitive environment
- Exports
- Global market
- Consumer markets
