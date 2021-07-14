The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Result of AGM

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 and the level of proxy votes received is shown below.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld* Ordinary Business 1.To accept the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2021. 14,066,375 92.91%

1,073,502 7.09% 15,139,877 972 2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2021. 15,103,375 99.79% 32,155 0.21% 15,135,530 5,319 3.To re-elect Mr Andrew Joy as a Director of the Company.

14,013,947 92.59% 1,120,918 7.41% 15,134,865 6,984 4.To elect Dr Nicki Shepherd as a Director of the Company.

15,134,172 99.99% 1,694 0.01% 15,135,866 6,983 5.To re-elect Mr Steve Bates as a Director of the Company.

15,060,068 99.51% 74,515 0.49% 15,134,583 6,266 6.To re-elect The Rt Hon Lord Willetts as a Director of the Company.

14,460,957 95.53% 677,159 4.47% 15,138,116 2,733 7.To re-elect Mrs Julia Le Blan as a Director of the Company.

15,130,958 99.95% 7,158 0.05% 15,138,116 2,733 8.To re-elect Mr Geoff Hsu as a Director of the Company.

14,061,124 92.89% 1,076,991 7.11% 15,138,115 2,734 9.To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.



15,124,612 99.91% 13,509 0.09% 15,138,121 2,728 Special Business 10.To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. (Ordinary Resolution)

15,115,187 99.83% 24,986 0.17% 15,140,173 676 11. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special Resolution)

15,088,497 99.69% 47,377 0.31% 15,135,874 4,975 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution)

14,057,894 92.88% 1,078,142 7.12% 15,136,036 4,813 13. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)

15,057,611 99.46% 81,552 0.54% 15,139,163 1,686 14. To approve the adoption of new Articles of Association (Special Resolution). 13,745,468 90.82% 1,390,111 9.18% 15,135,579 5,270

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 41,734,769.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.biotechgt.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

14 July 2021

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913