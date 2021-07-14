Tomo speaks in the latest issue of Eurobiz Japan, the official magazine of the European Business Council in Japan

MARK LONA, a leading luxury golf apparel brand, today announced that President and CEO, Creative Director Tomoaki Matsumura was interviewed by Eurobiz Japan's editor-in-chief Andrew Howitt, for the June Issue, discussing the topics below.

Read transcript: https://eurobiz.jp/investing-in-japan/revolution-on-the-green/

Topics covered in the interview include:

What is distinctive about golf in Japan

- How the company was established and how it has grown, including during the pandemic

- What is special about MARK LONA's business model in the golf apparel space

- How the brand's marketing led to a 625% jump in transactions, as well as the impact of having Takuya Kimura as its brand ambassador

About MARK LONA

MARK LONA spearheaded the movement to revolutionize the face of the conservative golf apparel industry. With the world's first unrivaled concept as luxury golf, the brand brings unique multifaceted trends and cultures since launched in 2008 in Los Angeles. Beyond the fashion industry, MARK LONA discovers new ways to demonstrate that the brand is versatile through high-profile collaborations that are developed every season while retaining the values of the brand that drove it to become a pioneering fashion for golf for over 10 years.

About MARK LONA World Market

MARK LONA World Market provides a range of collections and the highly popular line of Exclusives that are being sold with Free shipping and Free import tax. The brand with a made in Japan identity, represents innovative design, and most items use highly functional materials produced by the company of origin.

About Eurobiz Japan

Eurobiz Japan is a monthly print magazine about trade, business and investment from Europe to Japan. As well as being distributed to members of the European Business Council in Japan, it is sent to members of the 18 European national chambers of commerce which represent over 3,500 European companies and individuals in a broad range of industries, including influential members of numerous companies and governmental bodies. Eurobiz Japan is published by Paradigm.

For more information, please visit MARK LONA World Market (https://www.markandlona.us).

