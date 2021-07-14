EQS Group-News: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch

Medacta Announces Successful Completion of First Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasties using NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform



Media Release

Game-changing innovation allowed surgeons to precisely replicate preoperative planning, while maintaining closer focus on their patients for improved accuracy and efficiency



CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 14 July 2021 - Medacta announced today the successful completion of the first Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty (RSA) surgeries utilizing its NextARTM Shoulder, the first CE-marked and FDA-cleared Augmented Reality surgical application with intraoperative guidance for total shoulder replacement.

NextAR Shoulder is designed to improve efficiency and precision in total shoulder replacement, while supporting the advancement of personalized surgery. Prof. Dr. med. Matthias Zumstein and John-Erik Bell, M.D., have performed the first European and U.S. surgeries utilizing NextAR Shoulder at the Engeriedspital in Bern, Switzerland and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, New Hampshire, respectively.

"Having just completed the first case using NextAR Shoulder worldwide, I can say that this is truly a great innovation in shoulder arthroplasty," says Prof. Zumstein, who serves as Section Head Shoulder, Elbow and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine at Orthopädie Sonnenhof in Bern and has collaborated with Medacta on the development of NextAR Shoulder. "The intraoperative guidance helped me to perform a more accurate implant positioning and the Augmented Reality allowed me to stay focused on the surgical field. Never before have I been able to stick so closely to my preoperative planning."

Prior to surgery, the surgeon uses a 3D virtual model of the patient's shoulder to choose the best implant and position to restore the patient's unique anatomy. NextAR Shoulder enhances the preoperative implant-bone preparation with unique intraoperative orientation assessments, allowing surgeons to track real-time positioning.

During the operation, the surgeon uses the NextAR Smart Glasses to visualize surgical actions and information in real-time, directly on the operative field. This ensures that all adjustments are based on real-time data and enables the surgeon to remain focused on the patient for an optimal user experience. With this process, the NextAR Shoulder platform allows for exceptional precision and control, ultimately translating to enhanced efficiency in the operating room.

"Performing my first augmented reality-assisted total shoulder replacement using Medacta's NextAR Shoulder was really exciting," says Dr. Bell, orthopaedic surgeon at DHMC and an associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth with more than 21 years of experience in the medical field. "This was a powerful use of new technology to improve patient care because it allowed me to precisely execute the three-dimensional preoperative plan I customized for my patient's unique anatomy. The intraoperative guidance allowed me to perform more accurate implant positioning, while the Augmented Reality let me to stay focused on the surgical field throughout the case."

NextAR is the first platform to offer Augmented Reality solutions for both joint replacement and spine procedures. In line with Medacta's philosophy of healthcare sustainability, a single hardware with limited capital investment and low per-case disposable cost will be able to host diverse software, with additional economic benefits for the healthcare systems.

The NextAR surgical platform is part of Medacta's MySolutions ecosystem. Together with a comprehensive portfolio of implants and surgical techniques, MySolutions empowers Medacta's holistic approach to personalized medicine, aiming to bring value to every step of the patient journey from preoperative through postoperative care.

For more information about the NextAR Platform, please visit nextar.medacta.com.

Contact

Medacta International SA

Gianluca Olgiati

Senior Director Global Marketing

Phone: +41 91 696 60 60

media@medacta.ch

About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.