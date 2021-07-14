Noble Panacea Announces STEM Scholarship Winners through The Girl Up Scholarship Fund

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Panacea & Girl Up celebrate the first-ever STEM 2021 Scholarship winners at the Annual Girl Up Leadership Summit, offered as part of the ongoing Girl Up Scholarship Fund. Global winners of the STEM Scholarship announced today (pictured above) include; Muthoni Mwangi (Kenya), Delicia Mwanyika (Tanzania), Harshitha Manjula Rajappa (London), Pranjal Gadge (India) and Luciana Loera (Mexico), all championing the Girl Up movement.

In April 2021, members of the Girl Up community globally were invited to apply for Scholarships to facilitate their pursuit of education in the fields of science, technology, engineering or math, as well as alleviate financial burdens of post-secondary education.

Noble Panacea, a luxury skincare brand founded on the ambitious research of Sir Fraser Stoddart, the 2016 Nobel Prize Winner for Chemistry, is committed to the global empowerment of girls' development through education. Since 2019, Noble Panacea has partnered with Girl Up, a non-profit founded by the United Nations Foundation and a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders. Together, Noble Panacea and Girl Up have been working at a grassroots level to globally empower girls' development through educational programming.

"Noble Panacea believes that innovation is accelerated by diversity. Scientific collaboration across culture, gender, and different ways of thinking, pave the way to inventions and innovations that otherwise would not have happened," explains Céline Talabaza, CEO of Noble Panacea who was part of the selection process for 2021 STEM Scholarship winners. "In partnership with Girl Up, we are proud to directly empower and support the advancement of women in the fields of STEM by facilitating girls' access to education and resources, supporting their paths to becoming future leaders and innovators. Noble Panacea is creating a platform for Women to empower other Women."

The Girl Up Scholarship Fund annually honors young female leaders' unwavering commitment to making the world a better place for every girl, everywhere. Through a straight-forward, objective, fair and inclusive selection process, recipients will be selected based on a predetermined rubric; including, academic performance, community involvement, school activities, educational and career goals, and demonstrated commitment to gender equality.

"It's important to engage girls and young women in STEM, not just to bridge the gender gap, but to invite more minds and ideas to create solutions to some of the world's greatest challenges. When girls rise, we all rise."- Melissa Kilby, Executive Director, Girl Up.

Further information on STEM Scholarships made possible by Noble Panacea, can be found at www. GirlUp.org/Scholarship .

ABOUT NOBLE PANACEA

Noble Panacea was founded on the ambitious research of Sir Fraser Stoddart who was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his lifework researching molecular motion and has since overseen the development of Noble Panacea. The result is two first-to-market ranges of skincare products - The Absolute & The Brilliant - that deliver unparalleled efficacy through Organic Molecular Vessel (OMV) Technology.

Over the course of Sir Fraser Stoddart's career, he is proud to have mentored over 500 students from 50 countries in the field of science. Surrounded by a family of female PhD scientists, from his late wife to his daughters, Sir Fraser believes that teaching and supporting women is a singularly important part of his academic career. "Women in science are very important." Sir Fraser Stoddart says. In his fifty-year career, Sir Fraser realized early on that scientific collaboration facilitated by diversity across culture, gender, and different ways of thinking paved the way to inventions and innovations that otherwise would not have happened.

Noble Panacea continues Sir Fraser's legacy of mentorship by partnering with Girl Up to specifically focus on globally empowering girls' development through education, for a global impact. They aim to promote and support science in underserved communities as well as inspire young women to pursue science to create positive change.

Please visit www.noblepanacea.com for more information.

ABOUT GIRL UP

Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 3,300 Girl Up Clubs in more than 100 countries, we've trained 58,000 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere. Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the world and build community-based movements. Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide. Please visit www.girlup.org for more information.

