

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company CVS Health Corp.(CVS) said on Wednesday that the medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic, will offer video visits for patients of Nevada state. At present, the video visit service is available in 49 states and Washington, DC.



The company said that the telehealth service, MinuteClinic Video Visits, can be made use of to get non-emergency, routine health checkups. The telehealth offering is available 24/7 and is easily accessible through a mobile or computer. According to CVS Health, this service is best used to detect COVID-19 patients, as they can consult health care providers and secure a preliminary screening to know their COVID-19 situation, without stepping out of their home.



When a MinuteClinic video visit happens, the healthcare provider will assess the patient's condition and determine the appropriate course of treatment while following evidence-based clinical care guidelines. For patients who require a prescription as part of their treatment, the provider will submit the prescription to the patient's preferred pharmacy. If it is required that the patient needs to visit the clinic for follow-up care or testing, the provider will connect to their primary care provider.



CVS Health is offering the video visits in collaboration with Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC). Each patient will be matched to a board-certified health care provider licensed in their state, who will review the completed questionnaire with the patient's medical history and proceed with the video visit. Patients can initiate a MinuteClinic Video Visit on MinuteClinic.com or from the CVS Pharmacy app.



