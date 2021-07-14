- (PLX AI) - Draegerwerk 1H EBIT EUR 209 million.
- • Draegerwerk 1H net sales EUR 1,633 million.
- • Q2 sales EUR 841 million up from EUR 788 million same period last year
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 80 million, down from EUR 102 million same period last year
- • At around EUR 738 million order entry in the second quarter was at a similarly high level as in the first three months of the year
- • Outlook was already adjusted on June 21: net sales to decline currency-adjusted by between -2.0 and -6.0 percent and EBIT margin is expected to be between 8.0 and 11.0 percent for the year
