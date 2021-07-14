Coeur D Alene Bancorp: Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Its Second Quarter and Year to Date 2021 Results

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC PINK:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the second quarter 2021 and year to date 2021.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp today reported net income for the second quarter of $408,913 or $0.22 per share, compared to $214,283 or $0.11 for the second quarter of 2020. Net income of $928,429 or $0.49 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was also reported, compared to $456,444 or $0.24 per share for the six months ended 2020. All results are unaudited.

Financial Highlights:

Earnings per share of $0.49 for the six months ended 2021, versus $0.24 per share for the six months ended 2020.

Book value per share increased to $11.28 compared to $10.33 from one year ago.

Annualized return on average assets (ROAA) was 0.74% for second quarter 2021, compared to 0.52% for second quarter 2020; and 0.88% for the six months ended 2021 compared to 0.59% for the six months ended 2020.

Annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 8.88% for the six months ended 2021, compared 4.97% for the six months ended 2020.

Total assets ended the period at $235.2 million, compared to $171.5 million one year ago and $213.2 million as of March 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $207.3 million versus $150.3 million at June 30, 2020 and $190.9 million at March 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits remain strong at 36.7% of total deposits.

Continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.

All capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums.

"We were able to improve our quarterly and year-to-date earnings over prior year with increased non-interest income related to PPP origination fees, and continued expense control including reduced expense related to our IT conversion in June of 2020. Historically low interest rates continue to be a challenge, but continue to provide opportunities as businesses consider expansion or refinancing current debt" said Wes Veach, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our local economy remains strong, driving growth in both loans and deposits with $13 million in new loans originated during the quarter and deposit growth of over $16 million. Similar to the first quarter, the majority of our lending opportunities are commercial construction, which will fund throughout the remainder of the year and become permanent financing upon completion. We continue to work with customers in obtaining PPP forgiveness for first and second round loans. To date, 94% of first round PPP loans have been forgiven. We anticipate the majority of active PPP loans being forgiven by year-end" added Veach.

Veach also noted "during the quarter we successfully completed a $5 million subordinated debt offering, which will be used to support our continued growth. Upon completion of the offering, $4.25 million was down streamed to the bank increasing bank capital ratios, as well as, our legal lending limit."

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls and Kellogg, Idaho.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.com or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

Balance Sheet Overview (Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Assets:





Cash and due from banks $ 68,757,235 $ 12,414,066 $ 45,745,875 Securities available for sale, at fair value 71,066,717 52,381,851 69,566,177 Net Loans 85,441,816 96,440,995 87,926,565 Other assets 9,978,090 10,297,569 9,975,519 Total assets $ 235,243,858 $ 171,534,481 $ 213,214,136

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Total deposits $ 207,287,575 $ 150,292,874 $ 190,921,001 Borrowings 267,015 329,514 282,639 Capital lease liability 526,697 587,955 544,151 Other liabilities 929,796 874,429 907,303 Shareholders' equity 26,232,776 19,449,709 20,559,042 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 235,243,858 $ 171,534,481 $ 213,214,135

Ratios: Return on average assets 0.88 % 0.59 % 1.04 % Return on average equity 8.88 % 4.97 % 10.00 % Community bank leverage ratio(1) 10.91 % 10.86 % 9.66 % Net interest margin (YTD) (1) 2.54 % 3.57 % 2.61 % Net interest margin without PPP (YTD) (1) 2.62 % 3.75 % 2.69 % Efficiency ratio (YTD) (1) 66.10 % 82.06 % 66.43 % Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital (1) 0.96 % 1.59 % 1.27 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.11 %

(1) denotes bank-only ratios

Income Statement Overview (unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended

Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Interest income $ 1,344,884 $ 1,424,085 $ 2,625,617 $ 2,800,509 Interest Expense 55,833 58,934 111,676 150,026 Net interest income 1,289,050 1,365,151 2,513,941 2,650,483 Loan loss provision - - - - Noninterest income 354,745 163,040 914,598 393,230 Salaries and employee benefits 585,800 643,991 1,179,305 1,263,138 Occupancy Expense 135,962 128,718 275,902 267,310 Other noninterest expense 391,220 505,286 772,212 967,159 Income before income taxes 530,814 250,196 1,201,119 546,106 Income tax expense 121,901 35,911 272,690 89,662 Net income $ 408,913 $ 214,284 $ 928,429 $ 456,444



