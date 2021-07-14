Authentix Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in Digital Brand Protection

ADDISON, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix, the authority in authentication and information services, announced that it has acquired Asia's leading online brand and content rights protection provider, Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI).

For over ten years, SIPI has offered state-of-the-art services for brands to track unauthorized channels for counterfeit products and manufacturers through its proprietary online tools and array of services including physical enforcement and taking down pirated listings. Using a team of dedicated analysts and sophisticated platform technology, SIPI is able to promptly detect infringement data and counterfeiting activity for rapid action and consolidated, insightful reports for its growing brand owner customer base. SIPI presently serves over 200 global brands and is partnered with numerous major global law firms along with its own teams in New Delhi, Shenzhen, Paris, New York, and Geneva.

"This strategic acquisition expands our portfolio of digital security technologies to include online anti-counterfeiting and content rights solutions and increases the scope of offerings for our brand protection clients," stated Kevin McKenna, CEO of Authentix, adding "a key element of our growth plan includes the integration of both online investigation and copyright protection services and SIPI is a high-quality organization that fits perfectly with Authentix capabilities and strategic direction."

SIPI's founder and Chairman, Bharat Dube (former Head of Anti-counterfeiting for the Richemont Group) said, "We are extremely proud to be joining forces with the highly talented and experienced team at Authentix. The cutting-edge track and trace solutions provided by Authentix, in combination with the online and offline enforcement solutions we have developed, should offer highly secure protection to the world's leading brands."

SIPI's CEO, Bharat Kapoor added, "With the support and backing of Authentix, we are confident of becoming the world's leading service provider of online brand protection."

SIPI will remain a stand-alone operating entity retaining its respective brands, with a plan to integrate within the Authentix group of companies and further grow its collective set of strategic offerings and leverage the larger Authentix sales platform in the market.

About SIPI:

Headquartered in Singapore, SIPI provides fully managed online brand protection and content rights monitoring and enforcement services for Fortune 500 companies in the luxury goods, fashion, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, spirits, manufacturing, automotive and media industries. SIPI operates Veri-Site, the global leader in providing risk-relevant intelligence regarding rogue websites, intellectual property theft, cybercrime, web-enabled transnational organized crime, and sanctioned entities operating online. SIPI's O2O ('online-to-offline') division focuses on investigations and offline enforcement in China, India, and several other Asian countries.

About Authentix:

As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix thrives in supply chain complexity. Authentix provides advanced authentication solutions for governments, central banks, and commercial products, ensuring local economies grow, banknote security remains intact, and commercial products have robust market opportunities. The Authentix partnership approach and proven sector expertise inspires proactive innovation, helping customers mitigate risks to promote revenue growth and gain competitive advantage. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in the North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

