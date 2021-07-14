Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical Backlogs

News in Summary

Cloud DX's Connected Health platform is being utilized by Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joseph's Hospital (SJHH) to help clear surgical backlogs resulting from COVID driven postponement of non-urgent procedures.?Please see related HHS press release here .

There are over 419,000 backlogged surgeries in Ontario, 11,300 of which are associated with HHS and SJHH.

With their currently deployed Connected Health Kits, these partners can service approximately 2,000 patients per year, adding to Cloud DX subscription income.

Acceleration to clear these surgical backlogs is expected to generate further orders for Connected Health as funding becomes available to each hospital

This initiative impacts not only the immediate backlog issue but also the future of virtual care as noted by Dr. PJ Devereaux cardiologist and perioperative care physician, HHS. Click to view video.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to join forces with Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton (SJHH) to help conquer the ongoing concern of surgical backlog due to months of limited services.

With provincial funding for surgical care transitions, HHS and SJHH set up a joint virtual command centre to support patients with a dedicated hospital-to-home virtual care team who are monitoring patients using award-winning Connected Health technology by Cloud DX. Hear from Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul as talks about his Company's role in resolving Canada's surgical backlog. Click to view video.

According to Ontario's Financial Accountability Office, hospitals in the province expect to face a backlog of 419,000 elective surgeries and 2.5 million diagnostic tests by September 2021. The report predicts it will take more than three years to eliminate the backlogs at a cost of $1.3 billion.

'As a result of COVID-19, and the necessary measures to increase capacity, HHS postponed over 5,600 non-urgent/non-emergent procedures since April 12,' says Dr. P.J. Devereaux, cardiologist and perioperative care physician, Hamilton Health Sciences. 'HHS is still in the process of ramping up surgical procedures, so this program provides a mechanism to facilitate more patients receiving timely surgery.' SJHH has postponed more than 5,700 non-urgent/non-emergent surgical procedures during this same time at the height of the third wave.

The virtual care program draws on the latest Canadian research from the Population Health Research Institute, a joint institute of HHS and McMaster University. In the 1,000 patient Canada-wide study, randomized patients were sent home with the Cloud DX Connected Health Kit featuring an Android tablet paired with Cloud DX vital sign devices along with remote automated monitoring (RAM) from a hospital command centre. Six Canadian hospitals, including HHS and SJHH continue to participate in post-surgical monitoring programs powered by Cloud DX.

HHS and SJHH virtual care program runs seven days a week, 14 hours a day. Virtual care nurses conduct video visits and review vital signs, survey results, surgical wound pictures and pain assessments as well as making critical medication error corrections. Nurses escalate care when the attention of a physician is needed.

Remote automated monitoring facilitates early discharge, reduces length of stay and unnecessary trips to the Emergency Department and helps avoid rehospitalization. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, the cost of an average hospital stay in Ontario is over $5,600.

'Having nurses, physicians, and surgeons work together to help manage patients virtually after hospital discharge has enormous potential to help deal with the backlog of patients waiting for surgery due to COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the delay of a lot of important elective surgery,' says Jennifer Lounsbury, RN (EC) adult, chief of interprofessional practice, Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre, Hamilton Health Sciences.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future,Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company 'World Changing Idea' finalist and one of 'Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.'

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

