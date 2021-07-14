- (PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa Group revenue for financial year 2021 is now expected to be at the low end of the range of EUR 10.2-10.5 billion.
- • Siemens Gamesa EBIT margin pre PPA and before I&R costs for 2021 is adjusted to a range of -1% to 0%
- • Q3 revenue EUR 2,700 million vs. estimate EUR 2,860 million
- • Siemens Gamesa Q3 EBIT pre PPA and I&R costs of c. -€150 million
- • Q3 orders EUR 1,500 million
- • Says continues to strive for sustained profitability and the ongoing cost and efficiency measures will be intensified, especially for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform
- • Cites provisions for onerous projects affected by the following decisive factors: sharp increase of raw material prices and increased estimates of ramp-up costs for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, especially in Brazil
