

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (JNJ) has issued a voluntary recall of all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen.



According to the company, internal testing found low levels of benzene in some samples of the products. The company has asked customers to stop using the affected products.



The recalled products included Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen, and Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.



Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure.



Although benzene is not an ingredient for sunscreen products, the company said it identified benzene in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products. The company has started an investigation into the cause of the issue.



The recalled sunscreen products are packaged in aerosol cans. The products were distributed nationwide through a variety of retail channels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHNSON & JOHNSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de