Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
it Kupferaktien ein Vermögen verdienen! Diese Firma steht kurz vor Finalisierung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 ISIN: JP3209000003 Ticker-Symbol: CAC1 
Frankfurt
14.07.21
08:05 Uhr
14,400 Euro
-0,300
-2,04 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,20014,70014.07.
14,50014,60014.07.
PR Newswire
15.07.2021 | 03:04
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Octagonal Metal Bezel

Metal watch based on popular GA-2100 with a slim profile and streamlined design

TOKYO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The new GM-2100 is based on the GA-2100, which is popular for its octagonal shape and streamlined design, but now incorporates a metal bezel for an even more stylish look.

GM-2100

Released in 2019, the base-model GA-2100 inherited the concept of the DW-5000C, the very first G-SHOCK, but was a digital-analog combination model with a slim profile and streamlined design. With its distinct octagonal shape and straightforward design, the GA-2100 has been a popular choice worldwide, particularly among young people.

The new GM-2100 retains the streamlined form and slim profile of the GA-2100, but adds a new forged metal bezel to give the watch a sharper look. A round hairline finish is applied to the top surface of the bezel and a mirror polish to the sides, giving it a beautiful metallic gleam. Options with blue-gray IP (GM-2100N) and dark gray IP (GM-2100B) bezels are available, to suit any smart style. The dials are treated with a vapor deposition finish in new navy blue, green, and red hues to achieve appealing metallic color schemes. The watch band employs a square dot texture with incremental variations in dot size, resulting in a sharp look to match the face design.

Models

Dial color

GM-2100-1A

Black

GM-2100N-2A

Navy blue

GM-2100B-3A

Green

GM-2100B-4A

Red

GM-2100-1A / GM-2100N-2A / GM-2100B-3A / GM-2100B-4A

GM-2100 Bezel

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559998/GM_2100_main.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559997/GM_2100_4models.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559996/GM_2100_1A_Bezel.jpg

CASIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.