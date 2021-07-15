- (PLX AI) - Camurus Q2 revenue SEK 138 million vs. estimate SEK 142 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK -60 million vs. estimate SEK -28 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Camurus Q2 Net Income SEK -48 Million
|(PLX AI) - Camurus Q2 revenue SEK 138 million vs. estimate SEK 142 million.• Q2 EBIT SEK -60 million vs. estimate SEK -28 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|CAMURUS AB: Camurus' Interim Report Second Quarter 2021
|30.06.
|CAMURUS AB: Change in number of shares and votes in Camurus
|26.06.
|Camurus announces PDUFA date for Brixadi for the treatment of opioid use disorder in the US
|New PDUFA action date for Brixadi set for 15 December 2021
LUND, Sweden, June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camurus (NASDAQ STO: CAMX) announced today that the New Drug Application (NDA)...
► Artikel lesen
|16.06.
|Camurus announces Braeburn resubmits New Drug Application for Brixadi in the US
|LUND, Sweden, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camurus AB (NASDAQ STO: CAMX) today announced that its US licensee Braeburn has resubmitted the New Drug Application (NDA) for Brixadi1 (buprenorphine)...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CAMURUS AB
|21,650
|-0,69 %