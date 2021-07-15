- (PLX AI) - Axfood Q2 EBIT margin 4.4%.
- • Q2 net income SEK 455 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 2.27
|Axfood Q2 Revenue SEK 13,903 Million vs. Estimate SEK 14,000 Million
|07:06
|AXFOOD: Strong quarter with high intensity
|02.07.
|Axfood's Dagab Using Scania Electric Truck in Sweden
|01.07.
|Invitation to the presentation of Axfood's second quarter 2021
|31.05.
|Axfood To Acquire Wholesale Business Of Bergendahls
