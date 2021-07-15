- (PLX AI) - Borregaard Q2 revenue NOK 1,511 million vs. estimate NOK 1,375 million.
- • Q2 pretax profit NOK 296 million vs. estimate NOK 198 million
- • Q2 EPS NOK 2.34
|Borregaard Q2 EBITDA NOK 416 Million vs. Estimate NOK 322 Million
