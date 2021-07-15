- (PLX AI) - VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 253 million.
- • Q2 revenue CHF 224 million
- • This higher performance is the result of continued high demand in the first six months and VAT's strong business execution across its markets, the company says
- • Investments in the semiconductor industry reached record levels as chip shortage required investments in additional capacity in both leading and legacy platforms
- • This in turn also benefitted VAT's Global Services business which, like the Semiconductor business unit, posted record sales
- • Advanced Industrials business unit fully captured the recovering market environment, supported by the recent strategic initiatives in a number of key areas
- • Display business unit showed the expected weaker performance versus the prior year period, although to a smaller extent than originally expected
