- (PLX AI) - F-Secure Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 8.1 million vs. estimate EUR 9.2 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 5.4 million vs. estimate EUR 5.8 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.01 vs. estimate EUR 0.02
- • Outlook unchanged: Revenue from corporate security products is expected to grow at a high single-digit rate
- • Revenue from cyber security consulting is expected to grow but uncertainty remains due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- • Revenue from consumer security is expected to grow approximately at the same rate as in 2020
- • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain approximately at the previous year's level (EUR 35.7 million)
- • CEO says F-Secure has positive momentum across all businesses and a 15% increase in deferred revenue year-on-year to give us tailwinds for the future
F-SECURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de