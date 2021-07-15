- (PLX AI) - Collector Q2 total income SEK 655 million vs. estimate SEK 587 million.
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.83 vs. estimate SEK 0.58
Collector AB Q2 Net Income SEK 171 Million vs. Estimate SEK 118 Million
