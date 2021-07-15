

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens co. is recalling about 54,000 units of Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets citing choking risks for small children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The set includes three rattles and is marked for ages 3 months and above. The rattle, which has the character Winnie the Pooh as part of the toy, is blue and red with green and yellow shapes and is around 6.7 inches high.



The recalled items were manufactured in China and sold at Walgreens Stores across the United States from September 2019 through January 2020 for about $10.



According to the agency, the feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.



The Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens initiated the recall after receiving 8 reports of the feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle detaching.



However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled products.



Consumers are urged to take the recalled rattle away from young children and contact Walgreens for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Battat in mid-April called back about 61,000 units of infant teethers sold exclusively at retail major Target Corp. citing choking risks. Playgro also recalled about 18,000 units of Clip Clop infant activity rattles for the same concerns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALT DISNEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de