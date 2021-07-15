- (PLX AI) - Basware Q2 EBIT EUR 1.8 million vs. estimate EUR 1.975 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA EUR 5.852 million vs. estimate EUR 5.95 million
|Basware Q2 EPS EUR -0.1 vs. Estimate EUR -0.1
|Basware amends its debt facility with Macquarie Capital Principal Finance - Will realize a cash benefit of minimum EUR 12 million
|Basware publishes Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2021 on Thursday, July 15, 2021
|Basware's Chief Customer Officer Jussi Vasama to step down from the Basware Executive Team
|Basware Announces 2020 Partner Award Winners
| PwC Germany Recognized for Business Excellence; Extropy for Customer Excellence and Velocity Procurement for the Acceleration Award Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) revealed the winners of its Business...
|BASWARE OYJ
|39,600
|+0,38 %