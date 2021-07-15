- (PLX AI) - Duni Q2 sales SEK 1,124 million vs. estimate SEK 1,235 million.
- • Q2 organic growth 40.7%
- • Q2 net income SEK 18 million vs. estimate SEK 29
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.38
|Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1- June 30, 2021
|BOX, Sweden, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easing of restrictions contributes to improved income
April 1-June 30
Net sales amounted to SEK 1,124 m (820), corresponding to a 37.1%...
|Duni Q2 Operating Income SEK 58 Million vs. Estimate SEK 52 Million
|Duni Group invests in the German re-use company Relevo GmbH
|BOX, Sweden, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group is dedicated to offer the most sustainable solution for any consumer occasion. We believe in a combination of single-use, re-use and...
|Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2021
|BOX, Sweden, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Thursday 15 July.
Telephone conference
The...
|Duni Group partner up with & Repeat - a cooperation to speed up solutions for circularity of take-away packaging
|MALMO, Sweden, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for take-away food and beverages increases, the challenges concerning waste and recycling of the products are growing....
