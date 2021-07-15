Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
it Kupferaktien ein Vermögen verdienen! Diese Firma steht kurz vor Finalisierung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2021 | 08:04
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 June 2021

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 June 2021

PR Newswire

London, July 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.3
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.3
3Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.2
4ENIEnergyItaly 3.0
5VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.9
6TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.9
7TotalEnergyFrance 2.8
8OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.7
9INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.5
10Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.4
11NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.4
12Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.4
13SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.4
14Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.3
15Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.3
16NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.2
17Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.2
18CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.2
19Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.1
20BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 2.1
21SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.1
22Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.0
23Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.0
24PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.8
25CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.5
26ComsysIndustrialsJapan 0.9
27MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.8
28Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
29MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.7
30Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.6
31Kyowa ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
32TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.6
33Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.5
Total equity investments66.4
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20304.6
2US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 20504.5
Total fixed income investments9.1
Cash and other net assets24.5
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2021% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK27.8
Japan15.9
United Kingdom12.5
Asia Pacific ex Japan6.6
Americas3.7
Fixed Income9.1
Cash and other net assets24.5
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2021 % of Net Assets
Health Care18.8
Communication Services10.4
Financials8.5
Consumer Staples6.2
Consumer Discretionary5.9
Energy5.7
Information Technology4.6
Industrials4.2
Real Estate2.0
Fixed Income9.1
Cash and other net assets24.5
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 June 2021, the net assets of the Company were £115,776,000.

15 July 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.