EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 June 2021
London, July 14
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|Equity investments
|1
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.3
|2
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.3
|3
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.2
|4
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|3.0
|5
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|6
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|7
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.8
|8
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.7
|9
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.5
|10
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.4
|11
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.4
|12
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.4
|13
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.4
|14
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.3
|15
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.3
|16
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.2
|17
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.2
|18
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.2
|19
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.1
|20
|BMW
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
|2.1
|21
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.1
|22
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.0
|23
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|2.0
|24
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.8
|25
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|1.5
|26
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.9
|27
|Mirait
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.8
|28
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|29
|Meitec
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|30
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
|0.6
|31
|Kyowa Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.6
|32
|TBS
|Communication Services
|Japan
|0.6
|33
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.5
|Total equity investments
|66.4
|Fixed income investments
|1
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|4.6
|2
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050
|4.5
|Total fixed income investments
|9.1
|Cash and other net assets
|24.5
|Net assets
|100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|27.8
|Japan
|15.9
|United Kingdom
|12.5
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|6.6
|Americas
|3.7
|Fixed Income
|9.1
|Cash and other net assets
|24.5
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|18.8
|Communication Services
|10.4
|Financials
|8.5
|Consumer Staples
|6.2
|Consumer Discretionary
|5.9
|Energy
|5.7
|Information Technology
|4.6
|Industrials
|4.2
|Real Estate
|2.0
|Fixed Income
|9.1
|Cash and other net assets
|24.5
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 30 June 2021, the net assets of the Company were £115,776,000.
15 July 2021
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
