EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 June 2021

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.3 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.3 3 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.2 4 ENI Energy Italy 3.0 5 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.9 6 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.9 7 Total Energy France 2.8 8 Orange Communication Services France 2.7 9 ING Financials Netherlands 2.5 10 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.4 11 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.4 12 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.4 13 Sanofi Health Care France 2.4 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.3 15 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.3 16 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.2 17 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.2 18 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.2 19 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.1 20 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 2.1 21 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.1 22 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.0 23 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.0 24 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.8 25 Credicorp Financials Peru 1.5 26 Comsys Industrials Japan 0.9 27 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.8 28 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7 29 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.7 30 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.6 31 Kyowa Exeo Industrials Japan 0.6 32 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.6 33 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.5 Total equity investments 66.4 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 4.6 2 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050 4.5 Total fixed income investments 9.1 Cash and other net assets 24.5 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2021 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 27.8 Japan 15.9 United Kingdom 12.5 Asia Pacific ex Japan 6.6 Americas 3.7 Fixed Income 9.1 Cash and other net assets 24.5 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2021 % of Net Assets Health Care 18.8 Communication Services 10.4 Financials 8.5 Consumer Staples 6.2 Consumer Discretionary 5.9 Energy 5.7 Information Technology 4.6 Industrials 4.2 Real Estate 2.0 Fixed Income 9.1 Cash and other net assets 24.5 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 June 2021, the net assets of the Company were £115,776,000.

15 July 2021

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

