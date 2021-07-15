Researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed a revolutionary lithium-metal battery chemistry that could allow electric vehicle batteries to almost double their capacity, while also overcoming historic setbacks.From pv magazine USA Researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have made a chemical breakthrough that they believe will allow electric vehicle batteries to hold almost twice the energy of their traditionally used lithium-ion counterparts. The solution in question is a lithium-metal chemistry with an energy density of 350 watt-hours per kilogram ...

