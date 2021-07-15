- (PLX AI) - Finnair Q2 revenue EUR 111.8 million vs. estimate EUR 144 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -151.3 million vs. estimate EUR -149 million
- • Q2 EBIT EUR -139.1 million
- • Now targets EUR 200 million permanent cost base reduction from 2022, up from EUR 170 million previously
- • Says travel restrictions lifted at slower pace than expected, demand recovery delayed
- • Expects monthly operating cash flow to turn positive by end of the year
