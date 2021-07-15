- (PLX AI) - Orexo Q2 revenue SEK 142.8 million vs. estimate SEK 151 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA SEK -41.1 million vs. estimate SEK -38 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK -2.15
|Sober Grid Users to Gain Access to Clinically Proven Digital Therapeutics Through New Commercial Partnership with Orexo
|Orexo signs commercial partnership agreement with Sober Grid allowing community users access to clinically proven digital therapies vorvida and deprexis
|- With more than 300,000 users Sober Grid is the largest global social media network for people in recovery from addiction
- Community users will gain access to Orexo's digital therapies...
|Orexo signs commercial partnership agreement with Sober Grid allowing community users access to clinically proven digital therapies vorvida and deprexis
|Orexo announces first patient enrolled in pivotal study evaluating the efficacy of modia in combination with sublingual buprenorphine/ naloxone for the treatment of OUD
|UPPSALA, Sweden, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), today announces the enrollment of the first participant in the pivotal study of digital therapeutic...
|OREXO AB
|3,878
|+1,25 %