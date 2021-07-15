- (PLX AI) - Serneke Q2 orders SEK 2,221 million.
- • Q2 net income SEK 178 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Serneke Q2 EBIT SEK 108 Million
|(PLX AI) - Serneke Q2 orders SEK 2,221 million.• Q2 net income SEK 178 million
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: Serneke and Balder to develop additional properties in Karlastaden
|Mi
|SERNEKE GROUP AB: Serneke and Balder to develop additional properties in Karlastaden
|28.05.
|SERNEKE GROUP AB: Serneke Group repays SEK 200 million of outstanding bond loans
|24.05.
|SERNEKE GROUP AB: Michael Berglin is appointed CEO of Serneke Group
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SERNEKE GROUP AB
|4,835
|0,00 %