- (PLX AI) - Vitrolife Q2 revenue SEK 382 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA SEK 134 million
|Vitrolife Q2 Net Income SEK 86 Million
|Mi
|VITROLIFE AB: Vitrolife launches share buybacks to secure incentive program
|08.07.
|VITROLIFE AB: Vitrolife completes a directed share issue of 9.6 million shares, raising proceeds of approximately SEK 3.6 billion
|08.07.
|VITROLIFE AB: Conference call regarding the acquisition of Igenomix
|08.07.
|EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
|Igenomix is a global leader in molecular genetic diagnostics for reproductive medicine and rare diseases - assisting approximately 90,000 patients per year through a diversified portfolio...
|VITROLIFE AB
|41,600
|+3,23 %