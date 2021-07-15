- (PLX AI) - Byggmax Q2 sales SEK 2,833 million vs. estimate SEK 2,792 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 33.2% vs. estimate 32.4%
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 446 million vs. estimate SEK 408 million
|7,845
|8,155
|08:37
|08:10
|Byggmax Q2 EBITA SEK 456 Million vs. Estimate SEK 312 Million
|08:06
|Interim report Byggmax Group AB January 1 - June 30 2021
|07.07.
|BYGGMAX: Invitation to conference call Interim report January 1 - June 30, 2021
|05.07.
|Byggmax Q2 Sales Above Consensus Amid Strong Market
|(PLX AI) - Byggmax Q2 sales SEK 2,800 million vs. estimate SEK 2,568 million.• Byggmax second quarter EBITA is expected to be about SEK 450-460 million• Sales driven by both a strong market and strongly...
|23.06.
|Byggmax Q2 Sales Likely Rose 10%, but Shares May Not Benefit, SEB Says
|(PLX AI) - Byggmax is likely to beat market forecasts in the second quarter and post a sales increase of 10%, but it may not be enough to continue to boost the shares, SEB analysts said.• Byggmax is...
|BYGGMAX GROUP AB
|7,935
|-1,00 %