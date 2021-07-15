- (PLX AI) - Bonesupport Q2 revenue SEK 51.8 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 89.5%
- • Q2 adjusted EPS SEK -0.42
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|8,020
|8,220
|08:12
|8,020
|8,220
|07:32
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Bonesupport Q2 EBIT SEK -25.9 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bonesupport Q2 revenue SEK 51.8 million.• Q2 gross margin 89.5%• Q2 adjusted EPS SEK -0.42
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) - Publishes Q2 2021 Interim report
|08.07.
|BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) - Interim Report Q2 2021 Invitation to conference call and webcast
|30.06.
|Change in number of shares and votes in BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ)
|17.06.
|BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB: BONESUPPORT receives "breakthrough device designation" for CERAMENT G for the indication trauma
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB
|8,070
|-0,25 %