

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) reported Thursday that its second-quarter to date like-for-like sales declined 1.3 percent, compared to last year. However, 2-year LFL sales growth was 22.3 percent. Further, the company raised its guidance for first-half LFL sales and adjusted pre-tax profit.



In its trading update for the second quarter, the company reported high levels of demand from both new and existing customers continue, across retail and trade. E-commerce sales growth continued to be strong, with 2-year growth of 188 percent.



Group LFL sales in the month of May increased 2.5 percent, while it fell 2.2 percent in June.



UK & Ireland LFL sales grew 3.3 percent for the second quarter to date basis, while France sales fell 8.9 percent. Other International LFL sales grew 4.1 percent.



Thierry Garnier, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Kingfisher's performance in the second quarter to date has been ahead of expectations, with positive progress against our strategic priorities continuing to drive share growth in our key markets. With very strong comparatives from the previous year, we are pleased to see growth being delivered on a 2-year basis across all categories and channels, with e-commerce sales in particular nearly three times higher than the same period in 2019.'



Looking ahead for the first half, the company now expects LFL sales growth of around 22 percent, compared to previous guidance of mid-to-high teens.



Further, the company now expects first-half adjusted pre-tax profit to be ahead of previous expectations, in the range of about 645 million pounds to 660 million pounds. The previous guidance was about 580 million pounds to 600 million pounds.



The company will provide a detailed update on the 'Powered by Kingfisher' strategy, performance and full year outlook at interim results on September 21.



