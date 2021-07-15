Das Instrument 58M AU000000MRC8 MINERAL COMM EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2021The instrument 58M AU000000MRC8 MINERAL COMM EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2021Das Instrument A9P US4635881034 IRSA PROP. COM. ADR/4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.07.2021The instrument A9P US4635881034 IRSA PROP. COM. ADR/4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.07.2021Das Instrument 3IM IM00B28ZPX83 MANX FINL GRP PLC EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2021The instrument 3IM IM00B28ZPX83 MANX FINL GRP PLC EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2021Das Instrument 2U4 GB00BJLP1Y77 HICL INFRASTRUCT LS-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2021The instrument 2U4 GB00BJLP1Y77 HICL INFRASTRUCT LS-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2021Das Instrument QU5A TH0088010R13 PADAENG IND. -NVDR- BA 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2021The instrument QU5A TH0088010R13 PADAENG IND. -NVDR- BA 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2021Das Instrument DSY US2375451083 DASSAULT SYS SE ADR EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2021The instrument DSY US2375451083 DASSAULT SYS SE ADR EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2021Das Instrument BI6 AU000000BIN7 BINGO INDUSTRIES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.07.2021The instrument BI6 AU000000BIN7 BINGO INDUSTRIES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.07.2021Das Instrument CA4599701097 INTL MILLENNIUM MINING EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2021The instrument CA4599701097 INTL MILLENNIUM MINING EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2021Das Instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.07.2021The instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.07.2021Das Instrument US55027E1029 LUMINEX CORP. DEL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2021The instrument US55027E1029 LUMINEX CORP. DEL DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2021