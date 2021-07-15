

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity declined for the second straight month in May, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The tertiary activity index fell 2.7 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.8 percent decrease in April.



Among the individual components, medical, health care and welfare, living and amusement-related services, wholesale trade, information and communications, transport and postal activities, finance and insurance, retail trade, and goods rental and leasing declined in May.



Meanwhile, business-related services, real estate, flat industry, and electricity, gas, heat supply and water increased.



On a yearly basis, tertiary activity increased 10.3 percent in May, following a 9.9 percent rise in the previous month.



