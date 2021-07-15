Spark Investment, an electricity network owner, has announced plans to develop a 2.5 GW renewable energy hub in New South Wales as it continues to move beyond owning regulated network infrastructure and into renewable generation assets.From pv magazine Australia Spark Renewables, an offshoot of Spark Investment, plans to develop a 2.5 GW hybrid wind, solar and battery storage project near Jerilderie, New South Wales. The site for the proposed Dinawan Energy Hub is on the route of the planned AUD 2.28 billion ($1.7 billion) Project EnergyConnect, the high-voltage electricity transmission interconnector ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...