

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Global information services company Experian plc (EXPN.L), on Thursday, reported a first-quarter total revenue growth of 31% at actual exchange rates and 28% at constant exchange rates, with organic revenue growth of 22%.



Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We delivered a strong performance in Q1 through a combination of successful delivery of our innovation-led strategy and faster than expected recovery as economies emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic...'



The company now expects full-year total revenue growth to be in the range of 13% - 15%, with organic revenue growth in the range of 9% - 11%. The company continues to project strong EBIT margin accretion, all at constant currency.



Experian's North America business unit, which represents 65% of group revenue, delivered organic revenue growth of 22%, driven by good progress on the company's strategic initiatives, bureau volume recovery across B2B and significant strength in Consumer Services.



Latin America, which represents 12% of group revenue, generated organic revenue growth of 25%, reflecting acquisitions, including in fraud and identity management.



Organic and total constant exchange rate revenue growth in UK and Ireland unit was 20%, and organic revenue growth across EMEA/Asia Pacific was 19%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXPERIAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de